PSX gains over 1,500 points to cross 64,000-mark

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw a bullish trend on Monday as the market opened for trading on the first day of 2024.

The 100-index gained 1,580 points to cross the 64,000-point mark in the opening hours of trading.

The 100-index was trading at 64,031 points around 10.30 am.

On Friday, the market had closed positively, gaining 400 points to reach 62,451.04 points.

The PSX has been on the march recently and shattered multiple records.

The bullish trend came on the back of improvement in multiple other economic indicators including improvement in the rupee’s value as well as decrease in the prices of fuel.