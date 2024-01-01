23.9 C
Karachi
Monday, January 1, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

PSX gains over 1,500 points to cross 64,000-mark

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw a bullish trend on Monday as the market opened for trading on the first day of 2024.

The 100-index gained 1,580 points to cross the 64,000-point mark in the opening hours of trading.

The 100-index was trading at 64,031 points around 10.30 am.

On Friday, the market had closed positively, gaining 400 points to reach 62,451.04 points.

The PSX has been on the march recently and shattered multiple records.

The bullish trend came on the back of improvement in multiple other economic indicators including improvement in the rupee’s value as well as decrease in the prices of fuel.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.