PSX makes history as KSE-100 index crosses 59,000 points mark

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) shattered another record as its benchmark KSE 100-index crossed the 59,000 points mark on Friday, ARY News reported.

Following the successful International Monetary Fund for the loan tranche under SBA, the PSX is reacting positively and making records.

The 100-index gained 512 points in the opening session to cross the 59,000-point mark for the first time in the market’s history on Friday.

The 100-index was trading was 59,412 points at 10 am.

According to the weekly report of PSX, the KSE-100 benchmark closed at 49,493 points which is recorded as the highest in the past six years, however, the highest level of the KSE-100 index was recorded at 49520 points, meanwhile, the lowest weekly level in the stock market was 47,217 points.

During the week, a total of 1.87 billion stocks were bought and sold in the market, while PSX’s one-week business value stood at Rs 55.55 billion, the weekly report stated.