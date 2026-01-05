PSX hits new record as KSE-100 Index crosses 181,000 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday achieved another historic milestone as the benchmark KSE-100 Index posted a strong rally by crossing 181,000 points mark.

As per details, the PSX’s 100-Index gained 1,972 points during intraday trading and crossed the 181,000 mark for the first time in history. During trading, the benchmark surged by as much as 2,057 points.

At the time of reporting, the KSE-100 Index was trading at 181,018 points, reflecting strong investor confidence and sustained buying momentum in the market.

On Thursday, the benchmark KSE-100 Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed bullish after gaining 2,301.17 points.

During the session, the ready market witnessed a trading volume of 1,402.650 million shares with a traded value of Rs 48.424 billion, against 957.239 million shares valuing Rs 44.231 billion in the previous session. Market capitalization surged to Rs 19.968 trillion from Rs 19.690 trillion a day earlier.

Out of 485 active companies in the ready market, 337 advanced, 116 declined, while 32 remained unchanged.

K-Electric Limited topped the volume chart with 372.705 million shares, followed by Pak International Bulk with 139.941 million shares and Bank of Punjab with 55.418 million shares.

The top gainers included PIA Holding Company LimitedB, which rose by Rs 1,954.06 to close at Rs 21,494.64, and Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited, increasing by Rs 57.08 to settle at Rs 1,598.76.

On the losing side, Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited declined by Rs 138.95 to close at Rs 28,850.05, while Service Industries Limited fell by Rs 27.53 to close at Rs 1,547.47.