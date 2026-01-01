PSX hits record high as KSE-100 Index hits 176,000 points

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) achieved another milestone by crossing the psychological barriers of one hundred seventy-six thousand points during trading on Thursday, as the upward trend in the market persist in the New Year.

The KSE-100 Index, that closed at one hundred seventy-four thousand and fifty-four (174,054) points yesterday, reached one lac seventy-six thousand and eleven (176,011) points during trading today showing an increase of nineteen hundred fifty-seven points.

The upward trend in the stock market reflects increasing confidence of the business community on economic policies of the government.

Pakistan’s economy is on a positive trajectory due to Special Investment Facilitation Council’s strategic policy reforms.

Remarkable growth is being seen in agricultural, industrial and other key sectors.

According to Federal Minister for Planning, Ahsan Iqbal the industrial sector recorded an outstanding growth rate of 9.38 per cent during the current fiscal year as compared to 0.12 per cent last year.

The agricultural sector grew by 2.89 per cent while the livestock sector by 6.29 per cent.

The manufacturing sector grew by 5.78 per cent, with the automobile and transport sectors recording remarkable growth of 84.6 percent and 40.7 per cent respectively.