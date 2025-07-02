PSX hits record high as KSE-100 surpasses 130,000 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) progressed its bullish swing and record high on Wednesday, as its benchmark KSE-100 Index climbed past the historic 130,000-point mark.

Keeping its bullish momentum, the KSE-100 index gained 2,144.61 points—an impressive gain of 1.67 percent from the previous trading day. The index closed at an all-time high of 130,344.03 points against 128,199.43 on Tuesday, which was the very first day of the new fiscal year 2025-26.

The price of shares was Rs 49.294 billion, up from Rs 44.008 billion on the previous trading day, and 1,026,117,776 shares were exchanged throughout the day, compared to 1,032,756,027 shares the day before.

Of the 473 firms that traded their shares on the stock exchange, 256 made money and 192 lost money, while the share prices of 25 companies stayed the same.

The top three trading businesses were Kohinoor Spinning (46,349,499 shares at Rs 6.12 per share), Bank of Punjab (89,872,005 shares at Rs 11.54 per share), and WorldCall Telecom (89,872,005 shares at Rs 1.61 per share).

Khyber Textile Mills Limited came in second place with a share price gain of Rs111.75 to conclude at Rs1,486.16, while PIA Holding Company LimitedB saw a highest increase of Rs1,778.37 per share, closing at Rs19,562.10.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited came in second place with a Rs 71.20 drop in its per share price to Rs 9,515.17, while Bhanero Textile Mills Limited had a greatest fall of Rs 108.56 per share price, finishing at Rs 977.06.