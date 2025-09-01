PSX stays positive as KSE-100 gains 1353 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday stayed positive with its benchmark KSE-100 Index, gaining 1,353.34 points, a positive change of 0.91 percent from the last trading day.

The KSE-100 Index of the PSX closed at 149,971.12 points against 148,617.78 points on Friday, the last trading day.

During the day, 1,183,076,656 shares were exchanged, up from 1,342,203,045 shares the day before. The price of shares was Rs 48.849 billion, down from Rs 52.305 billion the day before.

Of the 480 firms that traded their shares on the stock exchange, 272 saw profits and 175 saw losses, while the share prices of 33 companies stayed the same.

K-Electric Limited, with 85,903,125 shares at Rs5.43 per share, Pervez Ahmed Co., with 54,520,834 shares at Rs3.04 per share, and B.O. Punjab, with 97,697,793 shares at Rs 16.58 a share, were the top three trading businesses.

Hoechst Pakistan Limited came in second place with a price increase of Rs216.81 to Rs4,026.63 per share, while PIA Holding Company LimitedB saw a highest increase of Rs 301.00 per share, finishing at Rs 27,300.00.

Nestle Pakistan Limited saw its share price drop by Rs 77.20 to conclude at Rs 8,439.18, while Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited saw a maximum reduction of Rs 920.32 per share, closing at Rs 32,701.00.

Meanwhile, in the future market, as many as 328 companies traded shares in the market out of which 236 witnessed gain, 90 loss where the prices of 2 companies remained unchanged.