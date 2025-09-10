PSX maintains record-high as KSE-100 hit 157,000 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday extended its bullish momentum and record-high as its benchmark KSE-100 Index hit the 157,000-point barrier for the first time.

The KSE-100 Index of the PSX rose by 476.22 points, showing a 0.31 percent increase compared with the previous trading session.

The KSE-100 Index closed at 157,020.80 points against 156,563.53 points on Tuesday, the previous trading day.

During the day, 996,270,293 shares were traded, up from 1,068,521,605 shares on the previous trading day. Additionally, the value of shares was Rs 52.727 billion, down from Rs 55.190 billion on the previous trading day.

Of the 486 firms that traded their shares on the stock exchange, 226 saw profits and 227 saw losses, while the share prices of 33 companies stayed the same.

K-Electric Limited, with 61,348,128 shares at Rs 5.60 per share, Bank of Punjab, with 72,460,270 shares at Rs 18.68 per share, and WorldCall Telecom, with 75,546,108 shares at Rs 1.56 per share, were the top three trading businesses.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited saw a rise of Rs 62.11 per share, closing at Rs 9,577.11, while PIA Holding Company LimitedB saw the biggest increase of Rs 1,009.50 per share, closing at Rs 25,666.00.

However, Bhanero Textile Mills Limited had a decline of Rs 54.26 to conclude at Rs 945.74, while Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited saw a greatest decrease of Rs 118.27 per share, closing at Rs 32,198.98.

Although 328 firms exchanged shares in the futures market, 161 of them saw gains, 163 saw losses, and the share prices of four companies stayed the same.