PSX maintains positive trend, KSE-100 up by 1004 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday maintained its bullish momentum with its benchmark KSE-100 gaining 1,004.36 points, a positive change of 0.67 percent as compared to the last trading day.

The KSE-100 Index of the PSX closed at 150,975.48 points against 149,971.12 points on Monday, the last trading day.

A total of 1,081,077,703 shares were exchanged during the session, down from 1,183,076,656 shares traded the day before, while the share value stood at Rs 44.424 billion versus Rs 48.849 billion in the last session.

Of the 479 firms that traded their shares on the stock exchange, 226 saw profits and 232 saw losses, while the share prices of 21 companies stayed the same.

K-Electric Limited, with 52,716,329 shares at Rs52.47 a share, F. Nat Equities, with 39,775,924 shares at Rs6.64 per share, and B.O. Punjab, with 174,386,202 shares at Rs 17.58 per share, were the top three trading firms.

Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering came in second with a price increase of Rs133.37 to Rs1,692.35, while Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited saw a maximum increase of Rs 283.80 per share price, closing at Rs 32,984.80.

The share price of Hoechst Pakistan Limited dropped by Rs 237.28 to settle at Rs 3,789.35, while PIA Holding Company LimitedB had the worst drop of Rs 642.50 per share, closing at Rs 26,657.50.

In the meantime, 322 firms exchanged their shares in the futures market, with 161 of them seeing gains and 157 experiencing losses. Four companies’ values stayed the same.