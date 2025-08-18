PSX bulls charge ahead as circular debt reforms boost sentiment

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) surged to a record high on Monday as optimism over the government’s circular debt reform drive lifted investor confidence.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index closed at an all-time high of 148,196 points, gaining 1,704 points (1.16%) from the previous session’s close of 146,491.63.

“Market sentiment brightened on reports of reforms aimed at reducing LNG cargoes, revising RLNG pricing, and mobilizing funds through LNG diversion savings, SOE dividends, and power sector receivables,” said analysts at Topline Securities Ltd. They added that detailed proposals are expected next week, keeping optimism alive.

Investor activity remained robust, with total traded volume rising to 610 million shares, worth Rs39.17 billion. Of the 487 companies traded, 283 posted gains, 175 recorded losses, while 29 remained unchanged.

WorldCall Telecom topped the volumes chart with 40.71 million shares at Rs1.40 per share, followed by Pervez Ahmed Company with 29 million shares at Rs2.82, and Al-Shaheer Corporation with 26 million shares at Rs12.24.

On the gainers’ side, Hoechst Pakistan Limited rose by Rs323.88 to close at Rs3,830.59, while PIA Holding Company LimitedB added Rs186.13 to finish at Rs28,001.10. Nestle Pakistan Limited, however, lost Rs259.15, closing at Rs8,394.94, while Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited fell Rs100 to Rs31,900.

In the futures market, 323 companies traded shares; 213 gained, 102 declined, and eight remained unchanged.