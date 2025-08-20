PSX hits all time high at 150,591 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) continued its bullish momentum on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index surged by 820.26 points, or 0.55%, to close at a record high of 150,591.00 points, surpassing the previous day’s close of 149,770.75 points.

According to analysts at Topline Securities Ltd., the market rally was driven by better-than-expected corporate earnings and strong liquidity inflows from local institutional investors, lifting the benchmark to uncharted heights. Investor confidence remained buoyant as market heavyweights attracted robust flows, reinforcing the bullish undertone.

Market participation remained vibrant, with traded volume surging to 667 million shares and a healthy traded value of Rs40.7 billion. BOP led the volume chart, with 52 million shares changing hands during the session at Rs 14.92 per share, followed by WorldCall Telecom with 36,266,186 shares at Rs1.48 per share and Fauji Cement with 33,616,868 shares at Rs 16.42 per share.

As many as 487 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 240 of them recorded gains and 216 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 31 companies remained unchanged.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 616.58 per share price, closing at Rs 32,394.83, whereas the runner-up was PIA Holding Company LimitedB with Rs180.90 rise in its per share price to Rs 27,878.90.

Bhanero Textile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs74.02 per share closing at Rs 946.54 followed by The Thal Industries Corporation Limited with Rs49.83 decline in its share price to close at Rs574.02.

Meanwhile, in the future market, as many as 323 companies traded shares in the market out of which 166 witnessed gain, 154 loss where the prices of 3 companies remained unchanged.