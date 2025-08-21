PSX turns bearish, KSE-100 Index loses 1355 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday turned bearish as its benchmark KSE-100 Index lost 1,355.74 points, a negative change of 0.90 percent as compared to the last trading day.

The KSE-100 Index of the PSX closed at 149,235.26 points against 150,591.00 points on Wednesday, the last trading day.

The price of shares was Rs 55.824 billion, up from Rs 40.728 billion on the previous trading day, while a total of 1,062,993,695 shares were traded during the day, compared to 667,817,396 shares the day before.

While the share price of 27 firms stayed the same, out of the 480 companies that traded their shares on the stock market, 130 saw gains and 323 saw losses.

Telecard Limited, with 56,939,244 shares at Rs 8.34 per share, Pak Elektron, with 57,228,568 shares at Rs 45.36 per share, and Fauji Foods Limited, with 62,087,443 shares at Rs 16.94 per share, were the top three trading businesses.

Indus Motor Company Limited came in second place with a price increase of Rs52.76 to Rs2,292.62, while Service Industries Limited saw a maximum increase of Rs 54.75 per share, finishing at Rs 1,300.55.

The share price of The PIA Holding Company LimitedB fell by Rs377.90 to settle at Rs27,501.00, after Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited saw a greatest fall of Rs883.72 per share, closing at Rs 31,511.11.

