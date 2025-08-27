PSX stays bearish, KSE-100 loses 941 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) stayed bearish on Wednesday as its benchmark KSE-100 Index lost 941.03 points, a negative change of 0.63 percent in comparison with the last trading day.

The KSE-100 Index of the PSX closed at 147,494.03 points against 148,435.06 points on Tuesday, the last trading day.

The price of shares was Rs 29.286 billion, up from Rs 31.543 billion on the previous trading day, and a total of 856,664,471 shares were traded during the day, compared to 665,420,243 shares the day before.

Of the 477 firms that traded their shares on the stock exchange, 129 made money and 312 lost money, while the share prices of 36 companies stayed the same.

Pace (Pak) Limited, with 87,764,239 shares at Rs 7.06 per share, Bank Makramah, with 58,852,612 shares at Rs 5.29 per share, and TPL Properties, with 42,675,243 shares at Rs 10.69 per share, were the top three trading businesses.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB came in second place with a price increase of Rs449.23 to Rs27,000.00 per share, while Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited saw a maximum increase of Rs 1,982.42 per share, finishing at Rs 32,320.00.

The share price of Hoechst Pakistan Limited dropped by Rs91.19 to settle at Rs3,715.97, while Rafhan Maize Products Limited had the worst drop of Rs92.36 per share, closing at Rs 9,537.63.

Up to 326 firms exchanged shares in the futures market, with 88 of them seeing gains and 233 experiencing losses. Five companies’ prices stayed the same.