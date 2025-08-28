PSX extends losses for fourth consecutive day as KSE-100 Index falls by 150.52 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) extended its losing streak for a fourth consecutive trading day as its benchmark KSE-100 Index lost 150.52 points, a negative change of 0.10 percent.

The KSE-100 Index of the PSX closed at 147,343.51 points against 147,494.03 points on Wednesday, the last trading day.

The price of shares was Rs 33.515 billion, down from Rs 29.286 billion on the previous trading day, while a total of 935,466,958 shares were traded during the day, compared to 856,664,471 shares the day before.

Of the 474 firms that traded their shares on the stock exchange, 238 saw profits and 201 saw losses, while the share prices of 35 companies stayed the same.

Pace (Pak) Limited, with 71,482,279 shares at Rs 8.06 per share, Bank Makramah, with 66,004,498 shares at Rs 5.81 per share, and Pak Elektron, with 51,186,186 shares at Rs 46.83 per share, were the top three trading businesses.

Sazgar Engineering Works Limited came in second place with a price increase of Rs149.52 to Rs1,644.75, while Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited saw a maximum increase of Rs 757.14 per share, closing at Rs 33,077.14.

Sapphire Textile Mills Limited saw its share price drop by Rs61.37 to settle at Rs1,370.00, after PIA Holding Company LimitedB saw a greatest reduction of Rs377.99 per share, closing at Rs 26,622.01.

In contrast, 326 firms exchanged shares in the futures market, with 183 seeing gains and 138 experiencing losses. Five companies’ prices stayed the same.