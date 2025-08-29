PSX ends losing streak, KSE-100 Index gains 1,274 points

KARACHI: After four consecutive sessions of bearish trend, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned positive on Friday as its benchmark KSE-100 Index surged by 1,274.27 points — an increase of 0.86 percent.

The KSE-100 Index of the PSX closed at 148,617.78, up from 147,343.51 on Thursday, the previous trading day.

Trading activity at the PSX) saw a boost, with total volumes reaching 1,342,203,045 shares up sharply from 935,466,958 shares recorded in the previous session. The total value of traded shares also rose notably, standing at Rs52.305 billion compared to Rs33.515 billion a day earlier.

Of the 474 firms that traded their shares on the stock exchange, 236 saw profits and 203 saw losses, while the share prices of 35 companies stayed the same.

The top three trading businesses were K-Electric Limited (71,652,175 shares at Rs5.32), Pak Int. Bulk (122,239,074 shares at Rs12.79 a share), and B.O. Punjab (128,751,215 shares at Rs 15.07 per share).

PIA Holding Company LimitedB came in second place with a Rs376.99 increase in its per share price to Rs26,999.00, while Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited saw a maximum increase of Rs 988.18 per share price, closing at Rs 34,065.32.

Ismail Industries Limited saw its share price drop by Rs 62.66 to conclude at Rs 2,100.00, after Indus Motor Company Limited saw a greatest reduction of Rs 114.89 per share, closing at Rs 2,257.46.

Up to 330 firms exchanged shares in the futures market, of which 185 saw gains and 142 saw losses, while the values of three companies stayed the same.