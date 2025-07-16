PSX shines as bullish momentum drives gains

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday witnessed a bullish trend as its benchmark KSE-100 Index gained 440.10 points, a positive change of 0.32 percent compared to the last trading day.

The KSE-100 Index of the PSX closed at 136,379.97 points against 135,939.87 points on Tuesday.

The price of shares was Rs 32.185 billion, down from Rs 38.608 billion on the previous trading day, while a total of 705,955,999 shares were exchanged throughout the day, down to 879,118,158 shares the day before.

Of the 482 firms that traded their shares on the stock exchange, 223 saw profits and 221 saw losses, while the share prices of 38 companies stayed the same.

DH Partners Limited, with 37,196,800 shares at Rs 42.06 per share, First Dawood Prop, with 40,619,955 shares at Rs 6.11 per share, and Pak International Bulk, with 90,710,656 shares at Rs 9.69 per share, were the top three trading businesses.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited came in second place with a price gain of Rs 121.82 per share to Rs 23,918.00, while PIA Holding Company LimitedB saw a highest increase of Rs 3,164.51 per share price, finishing at Rs 34,809.56.

Ismail Industries Limited’s share price dropped by Rs67.57 to settle at Rs2,013.15, after Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited saw a greatest reduction of Rs96.44 per share, closing at Rs 9,453.00.