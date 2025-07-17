PSX stays positive, KSE-100 Index gains 2,285 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) maintained its upward trend on Thursday, with its benchmark KSE-100 Index rose by 2,285.53 points.

The KSE-100 Index of the PSX, with a 1.68 percent increase, closed at 138,665.50 points, up from 136,379.97 points on the previous trading day.

The price of shares was Rs 39.975 billion, up from Rs 32.185 billion on the previous trading day, and a total of 780,007,655 shares were exchanged throughout the day, compared to 705,955,999 shares the day before.

Out of the 486 firms that traded their shares on the stock exchange, 306 made money and 154 lost money, while the share prices of 26 companies stayed the same.

First Dawood Prop, with 42,478,624 shares at Rs7.00 per share, Ghani Chemworld, with 26,020,919 shares at Rs 13.21 per share, and Pak International Bulk, with 82,666,164 shares at Rs 10.09 per share, were the top three trading businesses.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited came in second place with a price gain of Rs 281.14 to Rs 24,199.14 per share, while PIA Holding Company LimitedB saw a greatest increase of Rs 3,480.96 per share price, finishing at Rs 38,290.52.

The share price of Pakistan Engineering Company Limited dropped by a maximum of Rs35.79 to conclude at Rs740.00, while Bhanero Textile Mills Limited saw a dip of Rs16.48 to close at Rs953.39.