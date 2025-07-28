PSX stays bullish, KSE-100 Index rises by 172 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) stayed bullish on Monday with its benchmark KSE-100 Index rising by 172.77 points, a positive change of 0.12 percent.

The KSE-100 Index of the PSX closed at 139,380.06 points against 139,207.29 points on Friday, the last trading day.

The price of shares was Rs 34.562 billion, up from Rs 24.611 billion on the previous trading day, while a total of 589,306,106 shares were exchanged throughout the day, compared to 634,810,939 shares the day before.

Of the 483 firms that traded their shares on the stock exchange, 251 made money and 205 lost money, while the share prices of 27 companies stayed the same.

Agha Steel Ind., with 46,621,631 shares at Rs9.92 per share, B.O. Punjab, with 23,774,754 shares at Rs 13.49 per share, and Aisha Steel Mill, with 51,818,828 shares at Rs 12.76 per share, were the top three trading businesses.

Sazgar Engineering Works Limited came in second place with a price gain of Rs 62.91 to Rs 31,548.00 per share, while Atlas Honda Limited saw a highest increase of Rs 77.29 per share, finishing at Rs 1,237.54.

The share price of PIA Holding Company LimitedB fell by Rs386.62 to settle at Rs31,548.00, after Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited had a greatest fall of Rs627.42 per share, closing at Rs 33,512.13.