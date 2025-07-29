PSX witnesses bearish trend, KSE-100 Index loses 1,415 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned bearish on Tuesday as its benchmark KSE-100 Index fell by 1,415.24 points, a negative change of 1.02 percent as compared to the last trading day.

The KSE-100 Index of the PSX closed at 137,964.82 points against 139,380.06 points on Monday, the last trading day.

In comparison to 589,306,106 shares on the previous trading day, 606,334,880 shares were exchanged throughout the day. Additionally, the price of shares was Rs 32.685 billion, down from Rs 34.562 billion on the previous trading day.

Of the 484 firms that traded their shares on the stock exchange, 108 made money and 350 lost money, while the share prices of 26 companies stayed the same.

Telecard Limited, with 38,709,378 shares at Rs 7.84 per share, B.O. Punjab, with 31,941,017 shares at Rs 13.47 per share, and WorldCall Telecom, with 28,524,007 shares at Rs 1.44 per share, were the top three trading businesses.

Archroma Pakistan Limited came in second place with a price gain of Rs 47.05 to Rs 517.52 per share, while Thal Industries Corporation Limited saw a greatest increase of Rs 55.71 per share, finishing at Rs 614.16.

The share price of PIA Holding Company LimitedB fell by Rs390.57 to settle at Rs31,157.43, after Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited saw a greatest fall of Rs891.72 per share, closing at Rs 32,620.41.