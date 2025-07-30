PSX witnesses bullish trend, KSE-100 Index gains 447 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bullish trend on Wednesday as its benchmark KSE-100 gained 447.43 points, a positive of 0.32 percent as compared to the last trading day.

The KSE-100 Index of the PSX closed at 138,412.25 points against 137,964.82 points last trading day.

During the day, 425,836,625 shares were traded compared to 606,334,880 shares on the previous trading day. The total value of shares was Rs 24.999 billion, down from Rs 32.685 billion on the last trading day.

In the stock market, shares of up to 476 companies were traded, out of which 152 saw profits, while 290 incurred losses. The share prices of 34 companies did not change.

The leading three trading companies were Bank of Punjab, with 24,809,434 shares priced at Rs 13.72 each; Cres Star Ins, with 20,904,522 shares at Rs 4.34 each; and Maple Leaf, with 14,501,544 shares at Rs 79.62 each.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited experienced the highest increase of Rs 399.61 per share, closing at Rs 33,020.02. In comparison, PIA Holding Company LimitedB followed as a second with a rise of Rs 141.57 in its per share price, bringing it to Rs 31,299.00.

SS Oil Mills Limited experienced the largest drop, with its share price falling by Rs87.90 to a close of Rs791.08. Nestle Pakistan Limited followed, with a decline of Rs78.52 in its share price, closing at Rs7,611.32.