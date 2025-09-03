PSX extends bullish streak, KSE-100 surges by 1,226 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) maintained its bullish momentum on Wednesday as its benchmark KSE-100 Index rose by 1,226.39 points, a positive change of 0.81 percent than the last trading day.

The KSE-100 Index of the PSX closed at 152,201.88 points against 150,975.48 points on Tuesday, the last trading day.

The price of shares was Rs 51.308 billion, up from Rs 44.424 billion on the previous trading day, while a total of 1,043,232,122 shares were traded during the day, compared to 1,081,077,703 shares the day before.

Of the 477 firms that traded their shares on the stock exchange, 242 saw profits and 204 saw losses, while the share prices of 31 companies stayed the same.

Fauji Foods Limited, with 73,360,809 shares at Rs18.15 per share, Bank of Punjab, with 51,572,354 shares at Rs17.37 per share, and Pace (Pak) Limited, with 89,287,134 shares at Rs 6.95 per share, were the top three trading businesses.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB came in second place with a price increase of Rs158.30 to Rs26,815.80 per share, while Hoechst Pakistan Limited saw a greatest increase of Rs 210.03 per share, closing at Rs 3,999.38.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited saw its share price drop by Rs 68.89 to settle at Rs 9,605.11, while Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited saw a greatest reduction of Rs 281.29 per share, closing at Rs 32,703.51.

Up to 318 firms traded shares on the futures market, with 189 of them seeing gains and 125 suffering losses, while the values of four companies stayed the same.