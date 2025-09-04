PSX hits 153,000 points, KSE-100 closes slightly lower after record high

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) maintained its positive streak on Thursday with its benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 463.85 points, a positive change of 0.30 percent as compared to the last trading day.

The KSE-100 Index of the PSX closed at 152,665.72 points against 152,201.88 points on Wednesday, the last trading day.

During Thursday’s trading session, the KSE-100 Index surpassed the record-high level of 153,000, gaining over 1,000 points. It peaked at 153,411 points before pulling back slightly to close at 152,665.

The price of shares was Rs 46.053 billion, down from Rs 51.308 billion on the previous trading day, while a total of 954,327,333 shares were traded during the day, compared to 1,043,232,122 shares the day before.

Of the 480 firms that traded their shares on the stock exchange, 208 made money and 240 lost money, while the share prices of 32 companies stayed the same.

K-Electric Limited, with 45,314,206 shares at Rs5.34 per share, Bank of Punjab, with 99,494,831 shares at Rs 18.36 per share, and Pak International Bulk, with 38,556,661 shares at Rs13.44 per share, were the top three trading businesses.

Sitara Chemical Industries Limited came in second place with a price increase of Rs72.52 to Rs797.70 per share, while Hoechst Pakistan Limited saw a maximum increase of Rs 101.89 per share, closing at Rs 4,101.27.

Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering saw its share price drop by Rs 122.00 to settle at Rs 1553.00, after PIA Holding Company LimitedB saw a maximum reduction of Rs 475.13 per share, closing at Rs 26,340.67.

In contrast, 316 firms exchanged shares in the futures market, with 167 of those companies seeing gains and 145 experiencing losses. Four companies’ prices stayed the same.