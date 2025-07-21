PSX dips as KSE-100 Index loses 379.78 points amid bearish trend

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday witnessed a bearish trend as its benchmark KSE-100 Index lost 379.78 points, a negative change of 0.27 percent as compared to the last trading day.

The KSE-100 Index of the PSX closed at 138,217.58 points against 138,597.36 points on Friday.

The price of shares was Rs 23.523 billion, down from Rs 31.624 billion on the previous trading day, while a total of 608,186,190 shares were exchanged throughout the day, compared to 609,443,979 shares the day before.

Of the 479 firms that traded their shares on the stock exchange, 193 saw profits and 245 saw losses, while the share prices of 41 companies stayed the same.

E-Electric Limited, with 53,175,405 shares at Rs5.43 per share, Pak International Bulk, with 51,735,265 shares at Rs 10.06 per share, and Prud Mod. Ist, with 58,737,418 shares at Rs 4.98 per share, were the top three trading businesses.

Nestle Pakistan Limited came in second place with a price gain of Rs 86.97 to Rs 7,400.00 per share, while Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited saw a maximum increase of Rs 988.00 per share, finishing at Rs 25,498.00.

Bata Pakistan Limited had its share price drop by Rs35.44 to settle at Rs1,650.89, after PIA Holding Company LimitedB saw a greatest reduction of Rs3,446.15 per share, closing at Rs 31,015.32.