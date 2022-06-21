PSX: KSE-100 index gains 700 points, crosses 42,000 threshold

Karachi: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bullish trend on Tuesday.

According to details, the KSE-100 index gained 700 points on Tuesday and took over the 42,000 points barrier. The market gained 700 points and is currently trading at 42,477 points.

The KSE-100 index, according to the PSX’s weekly report, gained 0.30% and 126 points in the last week as well.

The KSE-100 index gained 126 points to settle at 42420 points on Friday. The lowest weekly level in the stock market was 40657. A total of 870 million stocks were bought stand sold in the market in the last week. The total business volume was over Rs26 billion, said the weekly report.

However, the market capitalization decreased by Rs19 billion to settle at Rs7002 in the last week.

Also Read: PSX weekly report: KSE-100 index gains by 126 points

On July 17, the PSX opened on a positive note after optimism among investors regarding reports of Pakistan’s exit from FATF as the KSE-100 index gained 441 points in the early day trade.

Comments