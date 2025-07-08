PSX witnesses bullish trend, KSE-100 Index closes at all-time high

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) displayed an upward as its benchmark KSE-100 Index reached at an all-time high of 133,370.15 points on Tuesday.

The KSE-100 of the PSX gained 33.04 points, with an increase of 0.02 percent as compared to the previous trading day, and closed at 133,403.19 points against 133,370.15 points last trading day

The price of shares was Rs 42.028 billion, down from Rs 45.311 billion on the previous trading day, while a total of 1,206,524,901 shares were exchanged throughout the day, compared to 919,907,440 shares the day before.

Of the 480 firms that traded their shares on the stock exchange, 217 saw profits and 231 saw losses, while the share prices of 32 companies stayed the same.

Hascol Petrol, with 47,695,588 shares at Rs 11.33 per share, WorldCall Telecom, with 64,365,959 shares at Rs 1.60 per share, and TPL Properties, with 96,716,252 shares at Rs 10.72 per share, were the top three trading businesses.

Indus Motor Company Limited came in second place with a price gain of Rs 92.36 to Rs 2,021.18, while Nestle Pakistan Limited saw a highest increase of Rs 138.42 per share, finishing at Rs 7,224.92.

The share price of PIA Holding Company LimitedB dropped by a maximum of Rs2,138.50 to conclude at Rs 19,649.09, while Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited saw a dip of Rs160.51 to close at Rs23,238.64.