30.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, April 9, 2024
- Advertisement -

PSX: KSE-100 index skyrockets to new record high

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index reached another milestone on Tuesday by crossing the 70,000-point mark for the first time in the market’s history.

The progress in the privatisation program and the boom in the foreign investment market are factors behind the bull market.

The market got off to a strong start, gaining 570 points in the opening session.

PSX has never reached 70,000 points or more in its history.

The development comes a day after the stock market crossed 69,000 points for the first time.

The market experts are expecting more bullish trend in the market due to political stability and privatisation program.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.