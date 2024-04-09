PSX: KSE-100 index skyrockets to new record high

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index reached another milestone on Tuesday by crossing the 70,000-point mark for the first time in the market’s history.

The progress in the privatisation program and the boom in the foreign investment market are factors behind the bull market.

The market got off to a strong start, gaining 570 points in the opening session.

PSX has never reached 70,000 points or more in its history.

The development comes a day after the stock market crossed 69,000 points for the first time.

The market experts are expecting more bullish trend in the market due to political stability and privatisation program.