PSX witnesses upward trend

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday witnessed bullish trend with its benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining over 2200 points, a positive change of 1.64 percent, ARY News reported.

The KSE-100 Index of the PSX gained 2,202.77 points to close at 136,502.54 points against 134,299.77 points on the last trading day.

The price of shares was Rs 37.051 billion, down from Rs 40.165 billion on the previous trading day, while a total of 841,456,115 shares were exchanged throughout the day, compared to 765,079,448 shares the day before.

While 16 firms’ share prices stayed the same, 475 companies traded their shares on the stock market, with 264 of them reporting gains and 195 suffering losses.

First Dawood Prop, with 35,579,177 shares at Rs 5.55 per share, K-Electric Limited, with 42,841,396 shares at Rs 5.33 per share, and Cres. Star Industries, with 47,209,653 shares at Rs 4.34 per share, were the top three trading firms.

SS Oil Mills Limited came in second place with a price gain of Rs 91.82 to Rs 1,010.06 per share, while PIA Holding Company LimitedB had the biggest increase of Rs 2,615.29 per share, finishing at Rs 28,768.23.

The share price of Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited dropped by Rs80.00 to settle at Rs23,335.50, while Ismail Industries Limited had the worst drop of Rs109.68 per share, closing at Rs 2,019.99.