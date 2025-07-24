PSX continues with bearish trend, KSE-100 Index loses 561 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday continued with bearish trend with its benchmark KSE-100 Index losing 561.69 points, a negative change of 0.40 percent as compared to the last trading day.

The KSE-100 Index of the PSX closed at 138,692.67 points against 139,254.36 points on Wednesday.

The price of shares was Rs 28.117 billion, down from Rs 32.096 billion on the previous trading day, while a total of 648,800,865 shares were traded during the day, compared to 656,642,916 shares the day before.

Of the 484 firms that traded their shares on the stock exchange, 182 saw profits and 273 saw losses, while the share prices of 29 companies stayed the same.



Media Times Limited, with 37,109,870 shares at Rs3.42 per share, Bank of Punjab, with 113,028,558 shares at Rs 13.55 per share, and WorldCall Telecom, with 28,180,735 shares at Rs 1.52 per share, were the top three trading businesses.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB came in second with a price gain of Rs 2,872.42 to Rs 33,577.59 per share, while Unilever Pakistan Foods saw a highest increase of Rs 3,055.49 per share, finishing at Rs 33,610.43.