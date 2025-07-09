PSX witnesses bearish, KSE-100 Index loses 826 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday witnessed a bearish trend as its benchmark KSE-100 Index lost 826.20 points, a negative change of 0.62 percent compared to the last trading day.

The KSE-100 Index of the PSX closed at 132,576.99 points against 133,403.19 points on Tuesday.

The price of shares was Rs 30.530 billion, down from Rs 42.028 billion on the previous trading day, while a total of 905,743,882 shares were exchanged throughout the day, compared to 1,206,524,901 shares the day before.

Of the 478 firms that traded their shares on the stock exchange, 200 saw profits and 254 saw losses, while the share prices of 24 companies stayed the same.

The top three trading businesses were PIA Holding Company (39,774,070 shares at Rs 23.23 per share), Kohinoor Spinning (62,445,020 shares at Rs 6.65 per share), and TPL Properties (65,908,965 shares at Rs 10.68 per share).

The price of a share of PIA Holding Company LimitedB increased by a maximum of Rs 1,964.91 and closed at Rs 21,614.00. Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited came in second place with a price increase of Rs 249.85 to Rs 23,488.49.

The share price of Hoechst Pakistan Limited dropped by a maximum of Rs96.45 to conclude at Rs 3,350.63, while the share price of Pakistan Services Limited fell by Rs44.28 to close at Rs833.57.