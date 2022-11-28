PSX opens in red as KSE-100 index sheds over 700 points

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday lost more than 700 points at the start of the first day of the business week, ARY News reported.

Investors’ confidence is shaken after the State Bank of Pakistan unexpectedly increased the interest rate, last week. The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 index is currently trading at 42,200 points at 9:39am.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 index had closed at 42,936.73 points last week.

On Friday, the State Bank of Pakistan announced the new monetary policy raising the policy rate by 100 basis points to 16 percent.

“Amid the on-going economic slowdown, inflation is increasingly being driven by persistent global and domestic supply shocks that are raising costs. In turn, these shocks are spilling over into broader prices and wages, which could de-anchor inflation expectations and undermine medium-term growth. As a result, the rise in cost-push inflation cannot be overlooked and necessitates a monetary policy response,” reads a statement issued by SBP’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

