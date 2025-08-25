PSX turns bearish as KSE-100 sheds 677 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned bearish on Monday with its benchmark KSE-100 Index losing 677.75 points, a negative change of 0.45 percent as compared to the last trading day.

The KSE-100 of the PSX closed at 148,815.31 points against 149,493.06 points on Friday, the last trading day.

The price of shares was Rs 26.343 billion, up from Rs 40.450 billion on the previous trading day, and a total of 693,301,556 shares were traded during the day, compared to 802,006,843 shares the day before.

Of the 479 firms that traded their shares on the stock exchange, 204 made money and 246 lost money, while the share prices of 29 companies stayed the same.

Sui South Gas, with 27,053,428 shares at Rs 42.27 per share, Secure Logistics Gro, with 32,587,401 shares at Rs 18.42 per share, and Kohinoor Spinning, with 113,886,282 shares at Rs 7.07 per share, were the top three trading businesses.

Indus Gadoon Textile Mills Limited came in second place with a Rs31.95 increase in its per share price to Rs449.26, while Dawood Lawrencepur Limited saw a greatest increase of Rs 32.08 per share price, closing at Rs 352.92.

The share price of PIA Holding Company LimitedB fell by Rs653.30 to settle at Rs27.11.10, while Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited had the worst drop of Rs944.36 per share, closing at Rs 30,336.89.

In contrast, 324 firms exchanged shares in the futures market, with 93 of them seeing gains and 224 experiencing losses. The prices of seven of the companies stayed the same.