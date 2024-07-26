PSX remains bearish on Friday

KARACHI: The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange remained bearish on the last business day of the week, losing 439.83 points, a negative change of 0.56 percent, before closing at 78,029.50 points against the previous day close of 78,469.33 points, ARY News reported on Friday.

During the trading session, a total of 278,327,575 shares were traded during the day as compared to 327,279,993 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 11.621 billion against Rs 15.283 billion on the last trading day.

The KSE-100 market witnessed highest of 78,569.88 points and a lowest of 77,921.47 points during intraday trade,

However, as many as 429 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 114 of them recorded gains and 255 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 60 companies remained unchanged.

A day earlier, the KSE-100 index of the PSX witnessed a downward trend on Thursday, losing 927.68 points, a negative change of 1.17 percent, closing at 78,469.33 points against 79,397.01 points on the last working day.

A total of 327,279,993 shares were traded during the day as compared to 386,980,823 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 15.283 billion against Rs 14.899 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 445 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 135 of them recorded gains and 263 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 47 companies remained unchanged.