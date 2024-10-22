web analytics
PSX remains bullish, gains 409 pts

KARACHI: The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 409.06 points, a positive change of 0.48 percent before closing at 86,466.58 points against 86,057.52 points on the last trading day, ARY News reported.

A total of 722,209,194 shares were traded during the day as compared to 474,949,535 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 25.024 billion against Rs.19.659 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 451 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 231 of them recorded gains and 149 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 71 companies remained unchanged.

A day earlier, the 100 Index of the PSX witnessed a bullish trend on Monday, gaining 807.42 points closing at 86,057.52 points against 85,250.09 points on the last trading day.

A total of 474,949,535 shares were traded during the day as compared to 323,919,892 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 19.659 billion against Rs. 15.679 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 445 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 269 of them recorded gains and 124 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 52 companies remained unchanged.

