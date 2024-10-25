web analytics
PSX remains green, gains more than 1000pts

KARACHI: The 100 Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained bullish on the fifth consecutive day and crossed another milestone by reaching a historic level of 89,993.97 points on Friday, ARY News reported on Friday.

The KSE-100 index gained a total of 1,047.98 points, a positive change of 1.18 percent, before closing at 89,993.97 points against the 88,945.99 points the last day’s trading.

A total of 695,544,676 shares were traded during the day as compared to 757,648,007 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 37.873 billion against Rs. 36.047 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 457 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 181 of them recorded gains and 222 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 54 companies remained unchanged.

