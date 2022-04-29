PSX report reveals companies made profit of Rs822 in FY22

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday has released the performance report for the first nine months of the current fiscal year 2021-22, ARY News reported.

As per the report, the companies registered in the PSX made a record profit of Rs822 billion in the first nine months of the current fiscal. The earned profit is 23pc higher as compared to last fiscal year.

The report further said that the companies registered a profit of Rs320 billion during the first three months (Jan-March) of the fiscal year.

The profit is 33.7 per cent higher as compared to last same period of the last corresponding year.

Meanwhile, the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) foreign exchange reserves fell by $328 million to $10.558 billion during the week that ended on April 23, data released by the central bank showed on Thursday.

The total foreign reserves held by the country, including net reserves of commercial banks, stood at $16.668 billion as of April 23.

