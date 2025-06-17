PSX sees downward trend, declines by 254.32 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced a bearish session on Tuesday, with the benchmark KSE 100-Index shedding 254.32 points, reflecting a decline of 0.21 percent.

The KSE-100 index closed at 121,971.04 points, down from 122,225.36 points recorded at the end of the previous trading day. The downturn signals cautious investor sentiment amid ongoing economic developments, with market analysts closely monitoring key indicators for future trends.

A total of 1,152,012,654 shares were traded in the PSX during the day as compared to 1,224,178,443 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 27.983 billion against Rs 25.750 billion on the last trading day.

Of the 473 firms that traded their shares on the stock exchange, 193 saw profits and 244 saw losses, while the share prices of 36 companies stayed the same.

Read More: Gold gains as Israel-Iran conflict lifts safe-haven appeal

The top three trading businesses were Sui South Gas (49,860,990 shares at Rs 44.82 per share), Pervez Ahmed Co. (97,496,465 shares at Rs 3.88 per share), and WorldCall Telecom (239,756,205 shares at Rs 1.61 per share).