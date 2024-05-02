PSX sheds 444.90 points to close at 70,657.64 points

KARACHI: The KSE-100 benchmark of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend on Thursday, shedding 444.90 points with a negative change of 0.63 percent and closing at 70,657.64 points against 71,102.54 points the previous trading day, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In today’s trading session, the 100 index of PSX shows a range of movement, with the high recorded at 71,292.83 points and the low registered at 70,562.12 points.

Meanwhile, a total of 225,619,410 shares valuing Rs 11.79 billion were traded during the day as compared to 560,552,783 shares valuing Rs 25.730 billion the last day.

Some 365 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, with 103 of them recording gains and 234 sustaining losses, whereas the prices of 28 remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, on the second business day of the week, the KSE-100 index of the PSX recorded a bearish trend after losing 592.49 points with a negative change of 0.83 percent and closed at 71,102.54 points against 71,695.03 points the previous trading day.

In today’s trading session, the KSE-100 benchmark of PSX shows a range of movement, with the high recorded at 72,119.65 points and the low registered at 71,059.62 points.

Meanwhile, a total of 232,912,683 shares valuing Rs 15.33 billion were traded during the day as compared to 613,314,754 shares valuing Rs 26.314 billion on the last day.

Some 383 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, with 122 of them recording gains and 244 sustaining losses, whereas the prices of 27 remained unchanged.

The trading session experienced a downturn after the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced its monetary policy, maintaining the policy rate at 22 percent for the seventh consecutive session.