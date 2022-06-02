PSX sheds 454 points amid budgetary concerns

KARACHI: Amid budgetary concerns, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continues to bleed as on Thursday, the KSE benchmark 100-Index lost 454 points during the first half of the trading.

The benchmark KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) after losing 454 points is being traded at 42,301points.

On Wednesday, the KSE-100 plunged to 354 points as selling pressure was witnessed across the board as concerns over increasing inflation kept the investors at bay.

The confidence of the investors was boosted after the government raised fuel prices on the directions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the revival of the 2019 loan programme, but the delay in an agreement between the fund and Pakistan is again creating uncertainty among the investors.

Meanwhile, the monthly inflation climbed to 13.76 per cent in May a two-and-a-half-year-high in the previous month on the back of increasing food prices, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics data released on Wednesday.

Inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), accelerated from 13.37pc year-on-year (YoY) in April, marking a 0.44pc month-on-month (MoM) rise in May.

