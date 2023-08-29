PSX sheds over 700 points amid rupee slide

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained under pressure on Tuesday as the benchmark KSE-100 index lost over 720 points during intraday trading, ARY News reported.

The KSE-100 index was trading at 46,757 points at 12:00 pm, dropping by over 700 points from yesterday’s close of 47,478.61.

According to economic experts, the fall in the KSE was due to a lack of clarity on politics and the economy.

“An absence of triggers, with the next IMF review not due for several months, is also hurting the investment climate,” expert Jafri said.

On the other hand, the rupee remained under pressure and slid further against the US dollar in the open market on Tuesday, trading above Rs320 to the greenback.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the rupee had depreciated to Rs323 in the open market against the dollar, while remaining under pressure in the interbank market.