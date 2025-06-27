PSX soars as KSE-100 Index gains 2332 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday witnessed bullish trend with its benchmark KSE-100 Index rising by 2,332 points to close at 124,379 points.

For the first time, the index crossed the 125,000-point mark during trading hours, reaching a peak increase of 3,239 points intraday.

The price of shares was Rs 37.567 billion, down from Rs 29.934 billion on the previous trading day, while a total of 773,409,701 shares were exchanged throughout the day, compared to 758,542,306 shares the day before.

Of the 484 firms that traded their shares on the stock exchange, 334 saw profits and 116 saw losses, while the share prices of 34 companies stayed the same.

Ghani Glo Hol, with 27,671,502 shares at Rs 17.99 per share, Bank Makramah, with 79,746,776 shares at Rs 5.07 per share, and Pervez Ahmed Co., with 34,856,117 shares at Rs 3.27 per share, were the top three trading businesses.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited came in second place with a share price gain of Rs103.17 to conclude at Rs23,500.00, while PIA Holding Company LimitedB saw a highest increase of Rs1,336.12 per share, closing at Rs14,697.30.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited came in second place with a fall of Rs 34.85 in its per share price to Rs 9,599.33, while Pakistan Services Limited saw a greatest reduction of Rs 70.50 per share price, finishing at Rs 778.53.