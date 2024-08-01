PSX stays bearish, loses 146 points

KARACHI: On the third consecutive day of the current business week, the 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued to witness bearish trend, losing 146.68 points, a negative change of 0.19 percent, closing at 77,740.31 points against 77,886.99 points, ARY News reported.

During the intraday trade, the KSE-100 index reached the high of 78,241.02 points, while the lower point was recorded at 77,595.92 points before settling at 77,740.31 points.

A total of 278,986,985 shares were traded during the day as compared to 382,597,400 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 13.094 billion against Rs 14.638 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 433 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 172 of them recorded gains and 198 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 63 companies remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, the opening day of the current business week, the KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 798.23 points, a positive change of 1.02 percent before settling at 78,827.74 points against 78,029.51 points last week.

During the intraday trade the 100-index touched the high at 79,055.99 points and the lowest was recorded at 78,016.29 points before closing at 78,827.74 points.

A total of 371,087,020 shares were traded during the day as compared to 278,327,575 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 19.156 billion against Rs 11.621 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 437 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 252 of them recorded gains and 129 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 56 companies remained unchanged.