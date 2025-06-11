PSX surge reflects investors’ confidence in ‘pro-people’ budget: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed satisfaction over the stock market reaching a historic high of 124,000 points.

In a statement issued from the PM Office, the prime minister said the bullish trend in the stock market reflects the ‘confidence’ of investors and the business community in the ‘people-friendly’ budget.

“Alhamdulillah, the journey to national economic progress has begun. The people of Pakistan made immense sacrifices. Now, we all must work together to improve the common man’s life,” PM Shehbaz remarked.

The prime minister said that no additional tax burden has been imposed on the common man in the budget, and increase in salaries and reduction in taxes will provide relief to salaried class.

He also appreciated the government’s economic team whose efforts led to the reduction in inflation, increase in foreign exchange reserves, remittances, and exports.

“Pakistan’s return from the brink of default, the beginning of economic stability, and the journey toward progress is a miracle. This historic economic turnaround, achieved through the hard work of the economic team and prioritizing Pakistan’s interests, will be etched in history forever,” he commented

The KSE-100Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 2,328.24 points, showing positive change of 1.91 percent, closing at 124,352.68 points as compared to 122,024.44 points on the last trading day.

A total of 1,041,129,574 shares were traded during the day as compared to 592,952,761 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 46.707 billion against Rs 21.827 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 478 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 283 of them recorded gains and 157 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 38 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Pervez Ahmed Company with 78,292,186 shares at Rs 2.00 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 55,140,713 shares at Rs 1.45 per share and Sui South Gas with 45,087,896 shares at Rs 41.14 per share.