15.9 C
Karachi
Monday, December 4, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

PSX surges past 62,000 milestone

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: The benchmark index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its bullish run on Monday, the first day of the business week, to cross the 62,000 barrier at a record high.

The benchmark KSE-100 index had sustained its rally over the past two weeks, which analysts had attributed to attractive valuations and the successful conclusion of a staff-level deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The KSE-100 index’s trade volume increased by 688 points, trading at 62,380 at 09:39am.

Read more: PSX weekly report: KSE-100 index gains by 126 points

Earlier it emerged that the the IMF executive board is likely to approve the staff-level agreement with Pakistan on December 07.

The IMF executive board meeting will likely be held on December 7 and is expected to consider Pakistan’s case in the meeting.

Sources said that after the approval from IMF’s Executive Board around US$700 million will be available to Pakistan, bringing total disbursements under the program to almost US$1.9 billion.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.