PSX turns bullish, surges 619 points

KARACHI: On the last business day of week, the 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed on a bullish trend, gaining 619.79 points, ARY News reported on Friday.

The KSE-100 index of the PSX closed at 70,909.90 points with a positive change of 0.88 percent against 70,290.12 points the previous trading day.

A total of 475,833,699 shares valuing Rs.23.220 billion were traded during the day as compared to 440,314,409 shares valuing Rs.24.362 billion the last day.

Some 370 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 200 of them recorded gains and 149 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 21 remained unchanged.

Earlier this week, the KSE-100 index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) lost 60.92 points, a slight negative change of 0.09 percent, closed at 70,483.66 points.

Some 548,418,295 shares valuing Rs.21.032 billion were traded during the day as compared to 555,214,972 shares the last day.

The shares of 369 companies were traded in the stock market with 175 of them recorded gains and 168 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 26 remained unchanged.