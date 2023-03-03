PSX weekly report: KSE-100 gains 666 points, crosses 41,000 mark

KARACHI: The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE-100) index, according to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) weekly report, gained 1.64% and 666.12 points in the last week, ARY News reported.

With a gain of 666.12 points, the KSE100-index crossed the barrier of 41,000 points and is being closed at 41,337 points on Friday.

As many as 352 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 221 of them recorded gains and 103 sustained losses.

Read more: DOLLAR CROSSES RS250 IN OPEN MARKET AFTER EXCHANGE RATE CAP REMOVED

Last week, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened in the green on Thursday, with the KSE-100 benchmark index gaining 1,049 points.

With a gain of 1,049 points, the 100-index crossed the physiological barrier of 40,000 points and is being traded at 40,833 points at 12.00pm.

On Wednesday, stocks surged on Wednesday amid optimism that the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) stalled loan programme would soon be on track as the government had finally put its shoulder to the wheel to get it going as the economy verges on a collapse.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index gained a whopping 729.25 points or 1.87% to close at 39,784.90 points on Wednesday.

Comments