PSX weekly report: KSE-100 index gained 111 points

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced a week of positive trends and notable growth in business activities, ARY News reported.

At the close of the business week, the KSE-100 index stood at 41,599 points, marking a gain of 111 points compared to the previous week.

During the week, the KSE-100 index reached its peak at an impressive 42,110 points, reflecting the confidence of investors. However, the lowest KSE-100 index reaching its at 41,310. Such variations are inherent in the stock market, prompting investors to carefully monitor the market dynamics and make informed decisions.

Trading during the week the market witnessed a volume of total 652.6 million shares transitioned, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 18.95 billion.

The top-trading companies of the week were WorldCall Telecom Limited (WTL) with 9,891,579 shares closing at Rs 1.12 per share, Pak Refinery (PRL) with 7,526,334 shares closing at Rs 13.96 per share, and Cnergyico PK (CNERGY) with 6,661,810 shares at Rs 3.43 per share.

Moreover, the market capitalization witnessed a notable increase of Rs 50 billion during the week, reaching a total value of Rs 6,263 billion rupees.