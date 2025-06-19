PSX witnesses bearish run for third consecutive day

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) extended its bearish run for the third consecutive day on Thursday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index declining by 463.34 points, a drop of 0.38 percent.

The KSE-100 Index closed at 120,002.59 points, down from 120,465.93 points recorded in the previous trading session.

The price of shares was Rs 20.442 billion, down from Rs 21.273 billion on the previous trading day, and a total of 604,536,506 shares were exchanged throughout the day at the PSX, compared to 707,300,056 shares the day before.

Of the 459 firms that traded their shares on the stock exchange, 155 made money and 269 lost money, while the share prices of 35 companies stayed the same.

WorldCall Telecom, with 64,601,455 shares at Rs 1.49 per share, Sui South Gas, with 35,626,055 shares at Rs 43.28 per share, and Prud Mod, with 30,294,099 shares at Rs 4.31 per share, were the top three trading businesses.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 140.64 per share closing at Rs23,129.64 whereas runner-up was Macter International Limited with Rs51.39 rise in its share price to close at Rs565.29.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 1,377.01 per share price, closing at Rs 12,393.14, whereas the runner-up Hoechst Pakistan Limited with Rs 99.24 decline in its per share price to Rs 3,150.76.