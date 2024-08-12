PSX witnesses bearish trend, drops 589 points

KARACHI: The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced a significant decline on Monday, losing 589.30 points, a negative change of 0.75 percent, closing at 77,980.29 points against the previous close of 78,569.59 points, ARY News reported on Monday.

Throughout the trading day, 415,170,050 shares were exchanged, slightly down from 420,405,980 shares on the prior day. However, the total value of traded shares increased to Rs 22.242 billion compared to Rs 20.720 billion on the previous trading day.

Out of 444 companies that traded, 122 saw gains, 278 faced losses, and 44 companies’ share prices remained unchanged.

Last week, the PSX benchmark KSE-100 index dropped 1141 points to settle at 77,884 on Monday, the first trading day of this week.

The decline is attributed to the conflict in the Middle East and the declining factor in the world stock market.

The market reached its maximum point at 78,330 points, and its lowest point was 76,943 points. A total of 440 companies were traded as 129 of them saw their share prices rise, while 259 saw a fall.

On the market, 49.29 million shares worth a total of Rs 20.21 billion were traded. The PSX fell in step with the general trend of the world market as investors were cautious.