PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 1248 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) displayed an upward trend on Monday as its benchmark KSE-100 Index rose by 1,248.25 points.

Reflecting a 1.00 percent increase, the KSE-100 of the PSX closed at 125,627.31 points, up from 124,379.07 points recorded on the previous trading day. Trading activity saw a total of 124,379.07 shares exchanged, a significant drop compared to 773,409,701 shares traded in the prior session.

The price of shares was Rs 35.238 billion, down from Rs 37.567 billion on the previous trading day, while a total of 124,379.07 shares were exchanged throughout the day, compared to 773,409,701 shares the day before.

Of the 481 firms that traded on the stock exchange, 297 saw profits and 152 saw losses, while the share prices of 32 companies stayed the same.

TPL Properties, with 51,664,036 shares at Rs 9.97 per share, Kohinoor Spinning, with 96,374,761 shares at Rs 6.50 per share, and WorldCall Telecom, with 139,889,252 shares at Rs 1.58 per share, were the top three trading businesses.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited came in second place with a share price gain of Rs113.33 to conclude at Rs23,613.33, while PIA Holding Company LimitedB saw a greatest increase of Rs1,469.73 per share, closing at Rs16,167.03.

Sapphire Fibres Limited came in second place with a Rs 37.97 drop in its per share price to Rs 1,069.36, while Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited had a greatest drop of Rs 45.66 per share price, finishing at Rs 9,553.67.