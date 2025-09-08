PSX's KSE-100 index surpasses historic 156,000 mark

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) continued its bullish momentum on Monday, September 8, 2025, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index surged by 1,810.11 points, or 1.17%, to close at a record high of 156,087.31 points, surpassing the previous close of 154,277.19 points.

A total of 1.1263 billion shares were traded during the day as compared to 1.078 billion shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 62.3 billion against Rs 59.95 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 482 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 229 of them recorded gains and 228 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed satisfaction as Pakistan Stock Exchange’s 100 index surpassed the historic 156,000 mark, lauding his economic team’s efforts to put the country’s economy on an upward trajectory.

The prime minister, in a statement, said that the historic milestone achieved by the PSX reflected the confidence of the business community and investors in the government’s policies.

Recalling his visit to China last week, he said that the agreements and memorandums of understanding worth billions of dollars were signed between the private companies of Pakistan and China.

“By the grace of Allah, the journey of national progress continues due to the hard work of the economic team. Increased investment in the country will lead to the establishment of industries, growth in exports, and the creation of more employment opportunities,” the prime minister remarked.