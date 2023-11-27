‘Psycho Killer’ murders nine women dressed in ‘saree’

A suspected ‘psycho killer’ has reportedly murdered nine women in five month in India’s Bareilly district who were wearing saree or a chunari and still at large.

The recent murder was ninth incident in a row in the past five months in India’s Bareilly district’s Shishgarh and Shahi Adi areas in which all slain women were found in sarees.

According to the Indian media reports, two special teams and more surveillance had been assembled to crack the cases.

According to the police, this is the ninth such incident that they have received from areas under the jurisdiction of the Shahi Adi and Shishgarh police stations. They also stated that all of the victims were middle-aged women who were strangled to death using “a saree or a chunari”.

He announced that meetings will be held with the residents of the villages where these incidents have occurred and that a serious note has been taken.

According to Singh, there will be two distinct teams involved in the cases; one team will work directly on the cases, while the other will gather information from village chiefs and other relevant parties. Police officers will also be wearing plain clothes.

Regarding the most recent murder, authorities stated that Jagdishpur village resident Urmila Devi Gangwar had left her house on Sunday afternoon to go to a field and gather feed for her animals, but she never came back

After he began looking for her, her husband discovered her broken bangles 400 meters from the village on the side of the road. They said he discovered her body later. According to the police, the back of her head also had marks from injuries.

The body has been sent for a postmortem, and the Shishgarh police station has commenced legal proceedings, they said.